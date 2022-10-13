Tri-State voter guide: Where to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

NEW YORK -- Voters will hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Here are some key details and deadlines to know before you go.

New York

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 14. CLICK HERE to check your status.

Absentee ballot request deadline: Oct. 24 by mail, or Nov. 7 in person. CLICK HERE for more information.

Early voting dates: Oct. 29, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022. CLICK HERE to find your location.

Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CLICK HERE to find your location.



CLICK HERE for a sample of what's on the ballot.

New York City voters, CLICK HERE for the city's election hub.

New Jersey

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 18. CLICK HERE to check your status.

Absentee ballot request deadline: Nov. 1 by mail, or Nov. 7 in person. CLICK HERE for more information.

Early voting dates: Oct. 29, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022. CLICK HERE to find your location.

Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE to find your location.



CLICK HERE for a sample of what's on the ballot.

Connecticut

Voter registration deadline: Nov. 1. CLICK HERE to check your status.

Absentee ballot request deadline: Nov. 7. CLICK HERE for more information.

Early voting dates: None.

Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE to find your location.



CLICK HERE for a sample of what's on the ballot.

