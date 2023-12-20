Where to see the best holiday light displays around New York City

Where to catch all the holiday lights around NYC

NEW YORK -- 'Tis the season for holiday light displays, and there are so many options around New York City.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by with her list of some of the best places to see the lights.

Her list starts in Manhattan at Hudson Yards.

"This is a great one, because it's indoors. So when it's really cold outside, you can beat the cold and still see a light show. It's also totally free, that is, if you can resist shopping while you're there," Culgan said.

Next, it's up to the Bronx Zoo for a fun twist on holiday lights.

"They're going to have 400 lanterns that are all animals, and they represent 100 different species. You're going to see all kinds of creatures," said Culgan.

Then it's over to Queens, where there's a Winter Lantern Festival.

"These ones are really, really ornate, which is what I love about them -- they are handcrafted," she said.

Finally in Brooklyn, the Botanic Garden combines lights and nature.

"They reinvent Lightscape every single year, this year is no exception," she said.

Watch her full interview and click here for more information.