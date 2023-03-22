Watch CBS News
NYC restaurant industry still facing challenges 3 years after pandemic shutdown

NYC restaurants reflect on three years since shutdown
NEW YORK -- Three years after the coronavirus shut down New York, the city's restaurants are still facing post-pandemic challenges. 

Where does the industry stand today, and what does its future look like? We spoke with New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie for an update.

One estimate found there are now 13,000 fewer restaurant jobs compared to 2020. 

We asked Rigie about the lessons the industry learned over the last few years, how many businesses didn't make it or had to pivot, and whether he thinks outdoor dining will be a permanent solution. 

Watch his full interview above for more information.

