When will it snow in NYC? What to expect from this week's wintry mix.

NEW YORK - The cold persists Tuesday with perhaps a flake or two out there this afternoon, and maybe a little more as we head into the middle part of the week.

Much like Monday, we started off in the 30s and 20s, but it only felt like the 20s and teens.

CBS News New York

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds overhead with temperatures struggling to reach 40. And although it will be a gentle breeze out there at times, it won't feel so gentle with the cold in place.

Wednesday's a transition day as the clouds take over and a southwest wind fills in. It will remain on the chilly side, however, with highs only in the upper 30s or so.

CBS News New York

Will it snow or rain in NYC this week?

Looking ahead, snow and rain showers will work their way into our area Wednesday night into Thursday with the air sufficiently cold. The issue we're seeing is we will have to compete with some warmer air working in, so a lot of this may just end up being a wintry mix for the city. Needless to say, the models are still kind of up in the air as far as that rain/snow line.

CBS News New York

We'll keep an eye on that, but behind that system, we'll have to keep an eye on the winds, as well. It looks like Thursday will be a gusty day either way you slice it, but it's possible we'll break that Wind Advisory threshold of about 46 mph.

All the while, the cold will persist, with temperatures likely even colder as we wrap up the week.

Check the latest conditions and take a look at First Alert Weather radar here.