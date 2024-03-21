Red flag warning in effect for high fire risk in New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Jersey and South Jersey on Thursday. This includes the following counties:
- Mercer County
- Monmouth County
- Middlesex County
- Ocean County
- Camden County
- Gloucester County
- Burlington County
- Salem County
- Cumberland County
- Atlantic County
- Cape May County
With gusty winds and dry conditions, any fire that starts in the region could spread easily.
The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.
What is a Red Flag Warning?
"Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain," the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on X.
The NJFFS says there's "high" fire risk today from down in Burlington County up to North Jersey.
Parts of New Jersey south of Burlington County are under "moderate" fire risk today, according to the service's fire risk map.
The NJFFS has also instituted a stage 3 campfire restriction in Central New Jersey. Under that restriction, "all fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. No charcoal fires are allowed," the agency says.
Agricultural burning is also banned in Central New Jersey on Thursday.
You can stay up to date on the latest fire restrictions on the NJFFS' fire risk dashboard.
Normally, April and May are peak fire weather seasons, as dead leaves from the previous fall season litter the ground and can provide fuel to a wildfire.
Wind helps spread fires in Pa.
A fire that torched multiple buildings in Royersford, Pennsylvania was spread with the help of high winds Wednesday night, CBS Philadelphia's Jan Carabeo reported.