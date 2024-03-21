Red flag warning in effect for high fire risk in New Jersey

Mostly sunny, but chilly and breezy weather in Philadelphia region Mostly sunny, but chilly and breezy weather in Philadelphia region 02:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Jersey and South Jersey on Thursday. This includes the following counties:

Mercer County

Monmouth County

Middlesex County

Ocean County

Camden County

Gloucester County

Burlington County

Salem County

Cumberland County

Atlantic County

Cape May County

With gusty winds and dry conditions, any fire that starts in the region could spread easily.

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

CBS News Philadelphia

What is a Red Flag Warning?

"Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain," the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on X.

The NJFFS says there's "high" fire risk today from down in Burlington County up to North Jersey.

Parts of New Jersey south of Burlington County are under "moderate" fire risk today, according to the service's fire risk map.

🚩 Red Flag Warning in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21@NWS_MountHolly has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions in central and southern New Jersey today.



🔗 Learn more: https://t.co/HewjTw2YAD pic.twitter.com/3BQm1DBMyI — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) March 21, 2024

The NJFFS has also instituted a stage 3 campfire restriction in Central New Jersey. Under that restriction, "all fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. No charcoal fires are allowed," the agency says.

Agricultural burning is also banned in Central New Jersey on Thursday.

You can stay up to date on the latest fire restrictions on the NJFFS' fire risk dashboard.

Normally, April and May are peak fire weather seasons, as dead leaves from the previous fall season litter the ground and can provide fuel to a wildfire.

Wind helps spread fires in Pa.

A fire that torched multiple buildings in Royersford, Pennsylvania was spread with the help of high winds Wednesday night, CBS Philadelphia's Jan Carabeo reported.