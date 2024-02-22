Watch CBS News
Local News

Bronx woman sentenced to prison for deadly unlicensed cosmetic surgery

By Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Bronx woman sentenced to prison for deadly unlicensed cosmetic surgery
Bronx woman sentenced to prison for deadly unlicensed cosmetic surgery 01:26

NEW YORK -- Thursday was sentencing day for a Bronx woman who admitted to performing an unlicensed cosmetic surgery that turned deadly.

She'll now spend four to eight years in prison.

Whalesca Castillo pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter connected to the death of Lesbia Ayala. Castillo had injected silicone into her buttocks and thighs.

Just before she was sentenced, she told the court, "I have been regretting this so much. I am so ashamed." 

Outside the courthouse, the victim's sister Vanessa Ayala made a brief statement. 

"I don't believe for a minute that she is remorseful about what happened," she said.

The defense attorney called his client a good woman who did something that ended in tragedy.

"She didn't intend to harm anyone," Alexi Schacht said. "She's only saying it because she feels it, I believe."

Lesbia Ayala's sister said there is societal pressure on people to look a certain way and that, she said, set the stage for this.

Vanessa Ayala gave a victim impact statement, saying Castillo took advantage of her sister's trust. 

"Four years is not enough. I think that today was a great injustice to my family, to my sister," Vanessa Ayala said.

Castillo was found guilty of a similar crime before, back in 2012, and spent less than a year in prison. Now, she returns there. 

Dave Carlin
dave-carlin.png

Dave Carlin serves as a reporter for CBS2 News and covers breaking news stories and major events in the Tri-State Area.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.