New Yorkers don't let soggy Saturday put a damper on Mother's Day plans

NEW YORK -- Saturday was a soaker for the second straight day.

The rain was falling lightly in Central Park in the afternoon, and some came out to enjoy what was left of the dreary day.

Many said the rainy, gloomy weather for two days straight is excessive, but what are you gonna do? It wasn't putting a damper on things for many who spoke to CBS2's Thalia Perez.

There were lots of puddles to dodge and you didn't want to be caught without an umbrella, but rain or shine, everyone said they were making the most of this Mother's Day weekend.

"I went to brunch with my mom and my extended family, and my daughter gave me a beautiful Mother's Day portrait with her picture and a bow saying, 'I love mom,' and so I feel like I'm set," one woman said.

"My mom and me and my dad -- I don't know if I'm going -- are, like, going to go to a restaurant," 5-year-old Maya Rodriguez said.

Maya also shared that she had a special surprise gift for her mom.

Don't let the weather get you down. Although it's an ugly stretch right now, you may still be able to catch a nice dry brunch Sunday afternoon.