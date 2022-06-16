Watch CBS News
Local News

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show preview starts Thursday at Hudson Yards

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Westminster Dog Show preview today
Westminster Dog Show preview today 00:30

NEW YORK -- Today fans will get a preview of the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

From agility and obedience demonstrations to interviews with organizers, viewers will learn what to expect from this year's highly anticipated show, which begins Saturday in Tarrytown. 

Two breeds will also make their debut this year -- the mudi and Russian toy.

Thursday's preview gets underway at 10 a.m. at Hudson Yards. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 7:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.