Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show preview starts Thursday at Hudson Yards

NEW YORK -- Today fans will get a preview of the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

From agility and obedience demonstrations to interviews with organizers, viewers will learn what to expect from this year's highly anticipated show, which begins Saturday in Tarrytown.

Two breeds will also make their debut this year -- the mudi and Russian toy.

Thursday's preview gets underway at 10 a.m. at Hudson Yards.