Westchester County seeing high rate of COVID transmission, according to CDC

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC

 That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. 

The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. 

Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. 

First published on May 16, 2022 / 6:50 AM

