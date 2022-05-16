Westchester County seeing high rate of COVID transmission, according to CDC
NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.
That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system.
The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors.
Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level.
