Westchester County confirms first human case of West Nile virus this year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Westchester County says the first human case of West Nile virus this year has been confirmed in Elmsford.

The county health department says the patient has multiple underlying conditions and is recovering at home.

West Nile is contracted through mosquito bites and most often causes mild-to-moderate flu-like illnesses.

The county says the first case serves as a reminder to remove standing water, where mosquitos breed, from your property and use bug repellent when you are outdoors.

