All Westchester County pools, beaches will open for summer season

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- For the first time in five years, all the pools and beaches run by Westchester County will be open for the summer season.

The final pool to open after renovations is at Willson's Woods Park in Mount Vernon, where a $3 million project brought major improvements to the million gallon wave pool, including an ultraviolet disinfection system.

"We're here at the very beginning of the summer, late in the month of June. We have all of July, all of August ahead of us up through Labor Day, where our five pools and two beaches, three beaches counting Playland, are all operative," County Executive George Latimer said.

The county says it is close to having a full contingent of 180 lifeguards for the summer but is still hiring to fill a few open positions.