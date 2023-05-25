Westchester County Legislator Chris Johnson faces questions over where he lives

Westchester lawmaker may be in violation of residency requirement

Westchester lawmaker may be in violation of residency requirement

YONKERS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway into the actions of Westchester County Legislator Chris Johnson.

Johnson still owns an affordable housing unit, even after moving to an $800,000 house that is outside the district he was elected to serve.

The house in Yonkers' Homecrest neighborhood has a welcome mat that reads "Home of the Johnson family." But 16th District County legislator does not welcome scrutiny of his residency.

He spoke Wednesday on Facebook Live.

"This is politics at its worst, politics at its ugliest," he said.

Johnson is facing questions on two fronts. In 2010, he purchased an affordable housing unit located in the 16th Legislative District, certifying last May it was his primary residence.

Ten days later, Johnson signed papers to purchase the $800,000 house, which is a mile away in the 15th Legislative District, certifying it was his primary residence.

The county charter requires legislators to live in the district where they were elected. Johnson's primary opponent says he no longer does and must resign.

"He knows that the law says that you're supposed to live in your district. He knows that it's a violation and you'll be forfeiting your seat to move out of the district that you were elected to serve. But instead he goes online and he's unraveling and he's blaming everybody else," candidate Shanae Williams said.

Meanwhile, the Yonkers Inspector General Liam McLaughlin is looking at issues related to Johnson's ownership in the affordable housing complex.

"The individual is supposed to reside in the unit for which they've gotten the benefits. So if they're no longer residing there, then there's an issue," McLaughin said.

"Whatever ridiculous investigation or story they're going to put out next," Johnson said.

Johnson did not directly address the concerns on Facebook, or respond to emailed questions.

The chair of the county board said he's waiting for a legal opinion regarding Johnson's continuing to represent the 16th District after moving into the 15th District.

Late Thursday, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano asked the inspector general to audit the affordable housing program. He wants to make sure owners are living in the units, as required.