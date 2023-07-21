Westchester County Executive George Latimer considering run for Congress

Westchester County Exec. George Latimer considering run for Congress

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned Westchester County Executive George Latimer is considering a run for Congress.

He would take on incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Bowman currently represents New York's 16th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.