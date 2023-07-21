Watch CBS News
Westchester County Executive George Latimer considering run for Congress

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned Westchester County Executive George Latimer is considering a run for Congress.

He would take on incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Bowman currently represents New York's 16th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.

