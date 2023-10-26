Watch CBS News
Local News

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah not running for re-election in 2024

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah not running for re-election in 2024
Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah not running for re-election in 2024 00:31

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah made a surprise announcement Thursday.

The first-term Democrat says she will not run for re-election in 2024.

Rocah said it was a difficult decision influenced by many factors, including the personal impact of the Hamas attack on Israel. Rocah is Jewish and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.

In a statement, she said in part:

"This has been a difficult decision but one that is right for me and my family at this time. As I approached the decision whether to run for a second term, my thoughts have been occupied in recent weeks by the terrorist attack on Israel and the aftermath, which has profoundly and personally impacted me in ways that I did not expect."

Rocah went on to say she will continue to work on issues important to her.

She says she's announcing her decision early as a courtesy to other potential candidates.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 4:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.