Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah not running for re-election in 2024

Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah not running for re-election in 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah made a surprise announcement Thursday.

The first-term Democrat says she will not run for re-election in 2024.

Rocah said it was a difficult decision influenced by many factors, including the personal impact of the Hamas attack on Israel. Rocah is Jewish and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.

In a statement, she said in part:

"This has been a difficult decision but one that is right for me and my family at this time. As I approached the decision whether to run for a second term, my thoughts have been occupied in recent weeks by the terrorist attack on Israel and the aftermath, which has profoundly and personally impacted me in ways that I did not expect."

Rocah went on to say she will continue to work on issues important to her.

She says she's announcing her decision early as a courtesy to other potential candidates.