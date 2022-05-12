Parents concerned about bug bites found on children all over Westchester County

BEDFORD, N.Y. -- Some parents in Westchester County are noticing tiny red spots on their children after they spend time outside, but have lots of questions about where they're coming from.

CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports on what's behind these bug bites and how to keep your kids safe.

When the weather gets warmer, children love to be outside.

"I am an outside playing kid," 8-year-old Lila Savitsky said.

But with it, comes bugs.

"I was like, 'I'm bleeding.' So I ran into the house," Lila said.

"And when she turned around, she was bitten from ear to ear in the back of her neck," Lila's mom Dana Savitsky said. "It looked like she had been bitten by a vampire."

The bites on Lila's neck happened two weeks ago, but she still has several welts and scabs.

"I was obviously alarmed," Savitsky said.

Lila wasn't alone. Pictures show kids all over Westchester County bleeding from the pesky insects.

The culprits: tiny black flies. Entomologists say they can travel in swarms.

"Tons, tons of kids are getting bug bites right now," said Dr. Maryanne Buetti-Sgoros, chair or pediatrics at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Buetti-Sgoros says it's no surprise they're landing on young ones, primarily because they're outside longer and more active.

"I find that the bugs are looking for the areas behind where the ear attaches to the head, in the neck, under the arms. If I had a dollar for every bug found behind the knees, and sometimes on the buttocks because they are looking for these nice, warm hidden spots," Buetti-Sgoros said.

Although these black flies can seem aggressive, doctors say they don't pose a threat.

Doctors suggest applying a bug spray containing DEET to exposed areas of the skin only. It's safe for children two months and older. If they still get bit, clean the area with soap and water, put a cold compress and watch for scratching.

"Sometimes children can actually infect it by continuously trying to scratch the area, and what happens is they actually open the skin up a little bit, and then they can get the bacteria that live on their skin or under their fingernails into the area," Buetti-Sgoros said.

"It's terrible, but at least we know that it's not anything to be alarmed about," Savitsky said.

Doctors add there are some bug sprays that can be applied directly to clothing and maintain some effectiveness even after going through a wash.