Watch CBS News
Local News

Westchester County launches Black maternal health initiative

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Westchester County launches Black maternal health initiative
Westchester County launches Black maternal health initiative 00:30

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. -- Westchester County will spend $1 million to reduce racial inequities in health care.

A new Black maternal health initiative will increase prenatal and postpartum counseling and fund cultural sensitivity training.

RELATED STORY: Black maternal health week advocates pregnancy equality

"We want to make physicians, we want to make practitioners much more sensitive as it relates to Black women. We want them to listen to Black women," said Cheryl Brannan, founder of Sister to Sister.

While overall maternal death rates are low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.