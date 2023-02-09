Westchester County launches Black maternal health initiative

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. -- Westchester County will spend $1 million to reduce racial inequities in health care.

A new Black maternal health initiative will increase prenatal and postpartum counseling and fund cultural sensitivity training.

"We want to make physicians, we want to make practitioners much more sensitive as it relates to Black women. We want them to listen to Black women," said Cheryl Brannan, founder of Sister to Sister.

While overall maternal death rates are low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.