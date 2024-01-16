Police in Westchester County investigating string of ATM thefts

Local News

PELHAM MANOR, N.Y. -- Police say there have been a string of ATM thefts in Westchester County, some boldly taken in broad daylight.

One of them was caught on camera. Earlier this month, thieves wearing construction vests grabbed the ATM from the Pelham Manor Car Wash and Lube on Boston Post Road.

Video shows them lifting it into the back of an SUV before driving off.

On Post Road, a variety store installed a security gate and reinforced the door after thieves broke in to steal their ATM.

Police are now urging businesses to bolt the machines to the floor to discourage theft.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 7:25 PM EST

