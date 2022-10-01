2 men wanted in West Village robbery spree

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men wanted in a West Village robbery spree.

The first incident happened around midnight on Aug. 26 at the Spaniard Bar on West Fourth Street. Investigators say a 29-year-old man inside the bar felt someone take his iPhone and wallet out of his pocket. He then found his wallet on the floor, but it had been emptied. The victim said the next day, he was notified about multiple fraudulent purchases made using his credit cards.

Police say around 3 a.m. on Sept. 9, a 28-year-old man in front of Karaoke Boho on West Fourth Street was approached by two men who then stole his cellphone, hat and wallet before running off. The victim said unauthorized purchases were later made using his CashApp account.

The most recent incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18 in front of the Spaniard Bar. Police say someone approached a 36-year-old man outside the bar, convinced him to go to an after-hour club and demanded he hand over his wallet. When they arrived at the club, it was closed, and the suspect ran off.

Police have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.