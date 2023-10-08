Watch CBS News
NYPD: Group made anti-LGBTQ statements while attacking 72-year-old man in West Village

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Attack on man in West Village investigated as hate crime
NYPD: Attack on man in West Village investigated as hate crime 00:26

NEW YORK -- An attack on a 72-year-old man in the West Village is under investigation as a hate crime, according to police. 

Investigators released images of four people accused of punching and kicking the man, and making anti-LGBTQ statements. 

It happened near West 17th Street and Ninth Avenue back on Sept. 15. 

The man treated for a broken jaw and cuts to his face, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

