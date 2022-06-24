Gay rights movement monument at West Village park gets a touch-up
NEW YORK -- A monument honoring the gay rights movement gets a touch-up as part of New York City Parks' conservation program.
Parks workers and apprentices are cleaning and recoating George Segal's gay liberation sculptures.
The sculpture group located in Christopher Park commemorates the 1969 events at the Stonewall Inn that gave rise to the movement.
Workers will also repaint the benches that are part of the artwork.
