Exclusive: Manhattan gas station worker says he was slashed in face in unprovoked attack

NEW YORK -- A gas station worker on Manhattan's West Side says he was simply doing his job when he was slashed in an unprovoked attack.

CBS2's Alecia Reid sat down with the worker in an exclusive interview.

Yudhvir Singh was home from the hospital Saturday and recovering after being assaulted on the job.

"He spit in my face. I clean my face and I said, 'Please, brother, get out.' In a nice way. I didn't scream at him," he said.

The 28-year-old was working the evening shift on Tuesday at the Mobil gas station on 51st Street and 11th Avenue when a man in a yellow jacket walked in asking to use his credit card. Singh says he told him to use it at the pump. That's when he spit in his face.

"I didn't do anything. I didn't tell him anything. No bad words, no. And then, I didn't think he was going to hit me," Singh said.

He followed the suspect to the door and tried to lock him out. That's when he claims the man attacked him with a sharp object and sliced his face.

"Here is so deep. After, I just back up a little bit, and it hit me like that," Singh said.

The suspect ran to his scooter and sped off.

Singh was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, where he needed several stitches. While the scar heals, the nerves around his eyes have also been impacted.

Singh moved to New York from Portugal eight months ago. This is his first job since he's been in this country, and now he says he's scared to go back to work.