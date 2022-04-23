Large debris apparently falls from West Side building in "construction incident," FDNY says
NEW YORK -- A piece of debris apparently fell from a building on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.
It happened on Tenth Avenue at West 36th Street near Hudson Yards.
The FDNY says it was a construction incident. It appears the windshield of a parked truck was shattered by the debris.
No one was hurt.
It's unclear what caused the debris to fall.
