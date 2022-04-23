Watch CBS News

Large debris apparently falls from West Side building in "construction incident," FDNY says

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A piece of debris apparently fell from a building on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.

It happened on Tenth Avenue at West 36th Street near Hudson Yards.

The FDNY says it was a construction incident. It appears the windshield of a parked truck was shattered by the debris.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear what caused the debris to fall.

