Residents in West Nyack, Central Nyack want sound barriers to block out noise from New York State Thruway

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. -- People who live along the New York State Thruway in West Nyack and Central Nyack want sound barriers.

They say increased traffic has led to out-of-control increased noise levels.

Town officials have asked the New York Thruway Authority to investigate.

"Today, we're calling on them to do several things. First, to conduct a sound study to work with our residents. Second, to take that study and come up with engineering plans and funding to eliminate that type of noise," Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Toll hikes at the George Washington Bridge could be one of the potential reasons for the increase in traffic on the Thruway.

