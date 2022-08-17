Health officials: West Nile virus detected in 2 New York City residents, record number of mosquitos

NEW YORK -- The New York City Health Department has issued an alert about West Nile virus.

Health officials say there are two human cases in Queens and Brooklyn, and the disease has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes across all five boroughs.

So far, there has been a total of 1,068 positive mosquito pools, compared to 779 at this time last year.

A total of 54 West Nile cases and four deaths have been reported in the United States this year.

According to health officials, most people infected with West Nile virus display no symptoms and go on to fully recover. Some patients develop fever and other symptoms, including headaches, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

To reduce exposure to mosquitoes, health officials say New Yorkers should:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent,

Wear long sleeves and pants, especially when outside at dusk or dawn,

Make sure windows have screens, and repair or replace any screens with holes in them,

Eliminate standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water,

Make sure roof gutters are clean and drained,

And clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/health/wnv.