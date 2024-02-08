Watch CBS News
Local News

Families of teens killed in West Hempstead crash call driver's plea deal a slap on the wrist

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Woman accused of going 100+ mph in deadly crash takes plea deal on Long Island
Woman accused of going 100+ mph in deadly crash takes plea deal on Long Island 01:55

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The sobs of families echoed inside a Nassau County courthouse Thursday as a 20-year-old defendant admitted her role in the deaths of her two friends in 2021. 

The victims' families called the plea deal a slap on the wrist for a violent and deadly high-speed crash

"My son is dead. Nobody knows that pain," said Nadia Wynter-Baylis. 

Her sobs reverberated throughout the courtroom for the lives of two teen friends, including her son Kurtis Caesar. 

"Driving is a privilege. It's not to kill people. She went over 100!" said Wynter-Baylis. 

Protected by her family, Nylah Frazier had just admitted guilt and got three to seven years for manslaughter. Without a plea, she faced up to 15 years at trial. 

In 2021, Frazier was behind the wheel of her BMW accelerating around a West Hempstead curve. She ran a light and smashed into a truck. 

Frazier's passengers, friends Caesar and Amanda Arguinzoni, were killed. Caesar had just graduated from Queens Magnet School. Arguinzoni was a cheerleader at West Hempstead High School. 

"It wasn't fair. It wasn't fair at all. She took my daughter away from me, changed my life forever. I can't spend a moment alone or I'd go crazy," said Pedro Arguinzoni, Amanda's father. 

"I'm a studio engineer. So we used to do songs together and, sorry it's hard to talk about that," said Josh Arguinzoni, Amanda's brother. 

Friends and supporters said serving as few as three years is outrageous. 

"She was doing 105 miles an hour two seconds before impact. This was murder," said Allison Hughes.

"As a praying person, I do hope that God gives her that peace and grace to actually ask forgiveness for killing two people that everybody loved," said Wynter-Baylis. 

Frazier's attorney hopes this can be about forgiveness and healing. 

"This is a horrendous situation. It's tragic all the way around. The judge understands this is a young girl who was immature at the time," said defense attorney Marc Gann.

Frazier plans to speak of her remorse at her sentencing in May, before beginning her three to seven years in a prison upstate. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:44 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.