Police: Driver of stolen vehicle facing charges after crashing into West Babylon home

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle who crashed into a home in West Babylon early Friday morning is facing charges.

Officers say they spotted the Honda speeding on Route 109 in Suffolk County.

When they tried to pull the car over, they say the driver sped off, lost control, then struck a home on Hamlin Avenue.

"We heard it. I looked out the window, and we saw smoke coming out of my neighbor's house," neighbor Vivian Preciado said.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

His three passengers were also injured but are expected to be OK.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The driver is facing several charges, including reckless endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property.