Off-duty NYPD detective shoots alleged intruder at Long Island home

By Kiran Dhillon

/ CBS New York

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway in Suffolk County after police say an off-duty NYPD detective shot a man trying to break into his home.

Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Fifth Avenue near Ninth Street in West Babylon.

As CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports, the officer shot the suspect in the face. The suspect was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is now investigating. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them.

As for the off-duty detective, police say he has no comment.

First published on March 5, 2022 / 6:37 PM

