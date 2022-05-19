Watch CBS News
Dogs, alligator & exotic reptile rescued from West Babylon home allegedly used for illegal breeding

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

L.I. authorities make illegal pet breeding busts
L.I. authorities make illegal pet breeding busts 00:41

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island say they've busted multiple locations allegedly used for illegal pet breeding.

Animal control officers at a home in West Babylon were seen taking away dogs, an exotic reptile and a small alligator Wednesday.

Another place in Deer Park was also raided.

The investigation started after complaints over multiple code violations.

"As you can see, these are loving animals. We were able to approach them. They weren't aggressive or anything. When we found them in the back, there was animal feces all around them. We didn't see that there was water provided outside," Town of Babylon attorney Jorge Rosario said.

A total of five dogs were taken from the West Babylon home Wednesday.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

