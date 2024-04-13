Suspect throws man onto subway tracks moments after falling onto tracks himself, NYPD says

Fight ends with 2 people on subway tracks in West Village, NYPD says

Fight ends with 2 people on subway tracks in West Village, NYPD says

Fight ends with 2 people on subway tracks in West Village, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of throwing a man onto subway tracks in the West Village on Saturday.

It happened just before 4:45 p.m. at the West Fourth Street subway station on the A line.

Police say the suspect and the victim bumped into each other on the platform, which led to a physical altercation. During the fight, police say the suspect fell onto the subway tracks and the victim helped the suspect climb back onto the platform.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim and threw him onto the tracks.

Police say at that point, officers arrived and arrested the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an injury he sustained when he fell onto the tracks.

The victim refused medical attention.

Charges have yet to be filed.