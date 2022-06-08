Weeks later, Brooklyn puppy who went on odyssey on water, in city tunnels, and on building roof making nice recovery

Puppy who crossed through Brooklyn Battery and Holland tunnels released from the hospital

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn puppy that made headlines for running through both the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and the Holland Tunnel was released from a veterinary hospital on Wednesday.

He saw Bailey, one month after his harrowing trip and after he spent the past few weeks rehabbing back in Brooklyn.

"I've been here with him every day with a rotisserie chicken and he's taking food from my hand," said Harriet Zucker of Red Hook Dog Rescue.

Bailey is a special needs dog, not because he's aggressive, but because he's scared. You might be too if you went on his odyssey. It started by nearly drowning in the East River before he was saved by Tim Gilman-Sevcik with a paddle board.

"He didn't want to be rescued. He was too scared, and he's such a big dog I didn't want to get too close. I've never seen a dog swim that hard and that fast for such a long time," Gilman-Sevcik said.

After nearly an hour in the water, Bailey made it to shore. But just a few hours later, he found himself surrounded by cars in the Holland Tunnel. Then, the frightened puppy escaped, only to end up on the roof of a Home Depot, where he was literally saved from the edge.

"I feel like he's got a ton of angels on his shoulders," Zucker said.

Bailey is still too scared to be around a lot of people, so he'll stay on a farm in Connecticut until the right family takes him in.

"What type of a home would be a good forever home for him?" Overmyer asked.

"Somebody who likes big dogs, likes Akita's and German shepherd mix. Akidas are wary. Shepards are sensitive," Zucker said. "If you let them be who they are, you will often be surprised pleasantly."

A puppy that found his way through the water, racing cars, and a ledge will hopefully find happiness when he finds his human.

Red Hook Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that spent $15,000 on surgeries for Bailey. If you'd like to donate or inquire about adoption, please click here.