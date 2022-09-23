Weekend activities to welcome in fall

Things to do for first fall weekend

Things to do for first fall weekend

Things to do for first fall weekend

NEW YORK -- It's the first official weekend of fall, and as the leaves begin to change there are plenty of seasonal activities to take advantage of around New York City.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined CBS News New York to share her top picks for this weekend.

CLICK HERE for where to go apple picking

CLICK HERE for the Amazing Maize Maze

CLICK HERE for the Star Party

Watch her full interview for more.