Wednesday is National Coming Out Day

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Wednesday is National Coming Out Day. 

It's a time to support members of the LGBTQ+ community who are coming out for the first time, and to celebrate those who live as their true selves. 

It's also a time to raise awareness about issues important to the community. 

Brandon Wolf, senior director of political communications with the Human Rights Campaign is stopping by to talk about the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community, 25 years since the death of Matthew Shepard, and much more. 

Watch his interview live around 9:30 a.m. in the video player above. 

October 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

