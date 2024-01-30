Swastika graffiti found in bathroom at Long Island middle school

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Antisemitic graffiti was reportedly found in a Long Island middle school last week.

Three swastikas were reportedly found in a boy's bathroom at Weber Middle School in Port Washington.

Port Washington Police said in a statement Tuesday, "An instance of graffiti was reported yesterday by Weber Middle school administration. It is being investigated by the School district as well as the PWPD."

The superintendent of Port Washington Union Free School District wrote in a letter to the community on Thursday, saying in part:

"I'm writing to inform you that this afternoon, a student in Weber Middle School reported to building staff that they had found a swastika symbol written on a student bathroom stall. The District immediately opened an investigation. Following the completion of that investigation, appropriate disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken. It is of great concern to us that one of our students may be responsible for this type of deeply disturbing behavior."

Superintendent Michael J. Hynes went on to say the district has zero tolerance for any form of antisemitic behavior and the district is "committed to taking action to prevent such occurrences from happening in the future."

Adam Ruttner, a representative from the Holocaust Museum, told CBS New York the news is upsetting.

"When there's a swastika in my own town, deeply effected by it, mortified. It's incredible to me that this is happening. I never imagined it would be happening here," he said.

The graffiti was one of the topics on the agenda at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

