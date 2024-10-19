Watch CBS News
Local News

Sensational fall weather weekend in the Tri-State Area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: A big fall warmup starts in NYC - 10/19/24
First Alert Weather: A big fall warmup starts in NYC - 10/19/24 06:41

A sensational weather weekend in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is underway -- perfect for viewing the fall foliage

Saturday forecast

After a week of November-like chills, a return to September-like temperatures begins Saturday and lasts into next week! 

High temps today will reach the low to mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine and calm winds.

fa-today-right-10.png
CBS News New York

A wide range of temperatures is expected tonight, with lows in the 30s and 40s across the suburbs. New York City will dip into the low 50s. 

Sunday forecast

Temperatures climb even further on Sunday, getting into the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine. 

fa-tomorrow-right-4.png
CBS News New York

Next week

By Monday, portions of the Tri-State Area may reach the low 80s.

Our dry pattern will persist through next week, as no rain is in the forecast, though NOAA recently predicted that will change in the wintertime.  

fa-7-day-27.png
CBS News New York

First Alert Weather maps

Mark Prussin contributed to this report.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.