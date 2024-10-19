Sensational fall weather weekend in the Tri-State Area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

A sensational weather weekend in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is underway -- perfect for viewing the fall foliage.

Saturday forecast

After a week of November-like chills, a return to September-like temperatures begins Saturday and lasts into next week!

High temps today will reach the low to mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine and calm winds.

A wide range of temperatures is expected tonight, with lows in the 30s and 40s across the suburbs. New York City will dip into the low 50s.

Sunday forecast

Temperatures climb even further on Sunday, getting into the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine.

Next week

By Monday, portions of the Tri-State Area may reach the low 80s.

Our dry pattern will persist through next week, as no rain is in the forecast, though NOAA recently predicted that will change in the wintertime.

