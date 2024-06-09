Breezy once rain clears Sunday afternoon in NYC area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday forecast

Sunday starts cloudy with showers moving through, but things will shape up nicely by the afternoon.

CBS New York

Rain should exit east of the area soon after lunch time, leaving us with clearing skies and a nice breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight

CBS New York

Tonight will be mostly to partly clear and cooler with temperatures falling into the low 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow

CBS New York

Monday is looking nice with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity and temps again in the 70s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Enjoy the pleasant temps as the heat and humidity does look to return by mid to late week. After Sunday morning, our next decent risk of showers or storms is with a cold front late Friday.

First Alert Weather maps