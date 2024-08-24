NYC temps back to feeling like summer. Here's what's ahead in the First Alert Forecast.

Saturday

The weather can't get much better in late August! After a brief taste of fall, temperatures are back to average this weekend and there will be plenty of sunshine.

CBS News New York

Saturday afternoon, highs will be in the mid 80s as humidity continues to be on the low side. Mostly sunny skies will make for a great day wherever you're headed.

There's a low rip current risk, so beaches are in good shape!

Sunday

Sunday will be a touch warmer with temps in the mid and upper 80s. Humidity creeps up, but will be bearable, and most places will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS News New York

However, we have to leave in about a 10% risk of a pop-up shower to the north and west of New York City. It would be very brief and not a big deal.

The week ahead

Monday brings a slightly better chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Even so, it's looking very spotty and many places will likely stay dry.

CBS News New York

By the middle of the week, we'll get into the upper 80s with more humidity. Rain chances remain low, but Wednesday afternoon brings the best chance of some showers and storms.

For now, enjoy this beautiful weekend!

First Alert Weather maps