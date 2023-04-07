Ways to celebrate Passover, Easter this weekend around NYC

NEW YORK -- The Jewish holiday of Passover continues this weekend, and Christians will celebrate Easter on Sunday.

In addition to more traditional observances, there are plenty of unique ways to mark the holidays.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by to share her list.

Starting with Passover, you can learn about a rare piece of history at the Met, or celebrate with some laughter at the Secret Theatre in Queens.

It wouldn't be Easter in the city without the Bonnet Parade up Fifth Avenue or a classic egg hunt.

