Watch CBS News
Local News

Ways to celebrate Passover, Easter this weekend around NYC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ways to celebrate Passover, Easter around NYC
Ways to celebrate Passover, Easter around NYC 03:20

NEW YORK -- The Jewish holiday of Passover continues this weekend, and Christians will celebrate Easter on Sunday. 

In addition to more traditional observances, there are plenty of unique ways to mark the holidays.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by to share her list. 

Starting with Passover, you can learn about a rare piece of history at the Met, or celebrate with some laughter at the Secret Theatre in Queens. 

It wouldn't be Easter in the city without the Bonnet Parade up Fifth Avenue or a classic egg hunt

CLICK HERE for more Things to Do.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 8:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.