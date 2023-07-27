Ways to beat the heat this weekend in NYC: From museums to movies & more

Ways to beat the heat this weekend around NYC

Ways to beat the heat this weekend around NYC

Ways to beat the heat this weekend around NYC

NEW YORK -- Temperatures are soaring in the city, so it's the perfect time to make plans to stay indoors and enjoy the air conditioning.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined us Thursday with some ideas on ways to stay cool.

There's nothing better than ice cream on a hot day, and there's a whole museum dedicated to the dessert in SoHo.

The Met also has an exhibit that's being called a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

From "Barbie" to "Oppenheimer," it's the perfect weekend to go see a blockbuster or two, even take in dinner and a show.

Finally, if you're going to brave the heat, there's nothing better than being on the water and enjoy a breeze.

CLICK HERE for the full list and watch the interview above for more information.