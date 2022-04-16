N.J. emergency responders rappel down elevator shaft to rescue 6 children

WAYNE, N.J. -- Emergency responders in New Jersey had to rappel down an elevator shaft to rescue six children Friday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a trampoline park on Willowbrook Boulevard in Wayne.

Wayne Police say six children, all about 13 years old, were trapped in an elevator that got stuck near the ground floor of the building and the doors of the elevator would not open.

A technician was called but was unable to reset the elevator.

Multiple fire companies were called to assist. Authorities say the temperature in the elevator was reaching dangerous levels, so they decided to perform a rope rescue to get the children out.

[High Angle Rescue] Rescue 5 along with Companies 1 & 2 responded to an elevator rescue last night for six juveniles... Posted by Wayne Fire Company #5 on Saturday, April 16, 2022

"Elevator rope rescues are always a last resort and only performed when all other options have been exhausted or the quick removal of the patient is crucial to their well-being," Wayne Fire Company #5 said on Facebook.

Two firefighters were lowered down to the elevator car. They then hoisted the children up to the second floor one at a time.

Police say the children were taken to an ambulance to be checked out but none required further medical attention.

All six children were safely reunited with their guardians.