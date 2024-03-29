Way of the Cross tradition draws hundreds to walk across Brooklyn Bridge on Good Friday

Hundreds cross Brooklyn Bridge in Way of the Cross tradition

Hundreds cross Brooklyn Bridge in Way of the Cross tradition

Hundreds cross Brooklyn Bridge in Way of the Cross tradition

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of Catholic parishioners took part in the decades-long tradition of the Way of the Cross, a procession along the Brooklyn Bridge, on Friday.

"This is the most sacred of days. In a sense, we're answering the call of our lord to follow him," said Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan.

Brennan led the annual procession on Good Friday morning, starting at Brooklyn's Cathedral Basilica of St. James and ending in Manhattan.

Nearly 1,000 parishioners followed as Catholic leaders took turns carrying the cross as Jesus did alone.

"I'm thankful that he died for me and I'm reflecting on that today," said Deslin Andrews, of East Flatbush.

The bible writes that Jesus suffered as he carried the cross to Calvary where he would be crucified and die for the forgiveness of sins before his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday.

The procession stopped on the Brooklyn Bridge, at City Hall Park, Zuccotti Park and St. Andrew's Church in Lower Manhattan.

"It's just a way to kind of recognize the sacrifice that Jesus made for us," said Leanne Desouza, of Jersey City. "It's a very wholesome ritual that we do every year."

The Way of the Cross has been a Good Friday tradition in New York City for nearly 30 years.

"I try to do something special and different and just giving my time and just the energy to come here. I fast and I pray and that just means a lot to me," said Andrews.

It was a day of peaceful reflection as Holy Week comes to a close.