Watch CBS News
Local News

Waterspout seen on video near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fisherman captures video of waterspout near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey
Fisherman captures video of waterspout near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey 01:41

You don't see these every day! 

At least one waterspout was spotted on video near Island Beach State Park on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a preliminary local storm report that the waterspout came ashore near beach access 18 at the southern end of Island Beach State Park.

This means that the waterspout evolved into a landspout, which technically falls under the naming umbrella of a tornado. Waterspouts are normally relatively weak compared to a tornado, but can still cause some damage along the beach or flip boats.

waterspout.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Video posted on Instagram by fisherman Matthew Farrell shows heavy cloud cover and a funnel stretching down to the water and then appearing to continue inland or into the Barnegat Bay.

The National Weather Service estimated the waterspout happened around 10:38 a.m. per radar readings.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.