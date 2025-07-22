Waterspout seen on video near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey

Fisherman captures video of waterspout near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey

You don't see these every day!

At least one waterspout was spotted on video near Island Beach State Park on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a preliminary local storm report that the waterspout came ashore near beach access 18 at the southern end of Island Beach State Park.

This means that the waterspout evolved into a landspout, which technically falls under the naming umbrella of a tornado. Waterspouts are normally relatively weak compared to a tornado, but can still cause some damage along the beach or flip boats.

Video posted on Instagram by fisherman Matthew Farrell shows heavy cloud cover and a funnel stretching down to the water and then appearing to continue inland or into the Barnegat Bay.

The National Weather Service estimated the waterspout happened around 10:38 a.m. per radar readings.