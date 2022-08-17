Water main break snarls streets in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Newark.
Chopper 2 was over Academy Street between Broad and Halsey Wednesday morning as utility workers tried to stop the flow of water.
Officials say an eight inch service line ruptured just before 2 a.m., sending water pouring into the intersection.
In a statement, the mayor said the line is used by the Fire Department.
Drinking water was not affected for local residents and businesses.
