Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break snarls streets in Newark

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEWARK, N.J. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Newark. 

Chopper 2 was over Academy Street between Broad and Halsey Wednesday morning as utility workers tried to stop the flow of water. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around our area. Where are you watching from? Watch more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Officials say an eight inch service line ruptured just before 2 a.m., sending water pouring into the intersection. 

In a statement, the mayor said the line is used by the Fire Department. 

Drinking water was not affected for local residents and businesses. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 11:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.