Water main break slowing commute on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Water main break closes lanes on Route 3 in East Rutherford, N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A water main break near MetLife Stadium is slowing the morning commute for drivers in New Jersey.

The break was reported on eastbound Route 3 in East Rutherford just before the exit for the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Chopper 2 was overhead as crews worked to dig up the roadway and make repairs.

Chopper 2 was overhead as crews worked to dig up the roadway and make repairs.

Two eastbound lanes are open, with delays backing up to Route 21.

