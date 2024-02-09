Water main break slowing commute on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A water main break near MetLife Stadium is slowing the morning commute for drivers in New Jersey.
The break was reported on eastbound Route 3 in East Rutherford just before the exit for the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike.
Chopper 2 was overhead as crews worked to dig up the roadway and make repairs.
Two eastbound lanes are open, with delays backing up to Route 21.
