Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break slowing commute on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water main break closes lanes on Route 3 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Water main break closes lanes on Route 3 in East Rutherford, N.J. 00:24

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A water main break near MetLife Stadium is slowing the morning commute for drivers in New Jersey. 

The break was reported on eastbound Route 3 in East Rutherford just before the exit for the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Chopper 2 was overhead as crews worked to dig up the roadway and make repairs. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Happy Friday! Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a water main break impacting the commute on Route 3 in East Rutherford, N.J. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, February 9, 2024

Two eastbound lanes are open, with delays backing up to Route 21.

Stick with CBS New York's First Alert Traffic for the latest updates.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 7:17 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.