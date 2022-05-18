Water main break in Hoboken makes for messy morning

HOBOKEN, N.J - It was a messy scene in Hoboken Wednesday morning after a water main break.

Crews were digging up the road at First and Jefferson starting around 7 a.m.

Suez Water says a six foot connector pipe from 1890 broke, causing the leak.

This 6-foot connector pipe was installed in 1890. Unfortunately 132-year-old pipes do fail, illustrating the importance of work being done to upgrade water infrastructure in @CityofHoboken.



There are currently no impacts or advisories regarding water service in #Hoboken. pic.twitter.com/sbiVbR2im5 — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) May 18, 2022

The company says there are no impacts to water service in the area, but the intersection will be closed until crews finish making repairs.