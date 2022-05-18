Watch CBS News
Water main break in Hoboken makes for messy morning

Hoboken water main break closes intersection
HOBOKEN, N.J - It was a messy scene in Hoboken Wednesday morning after a water main break. 

Crews were digging up the road at First and Jefferson starting around 7 a.m. 

Suez Water says a six foot connector pipe from 1890 broke, causing the leak. 

The company says there are no impacts to water service in the area, but the intersection will be closed until crews finish making repairs. 

