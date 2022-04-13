Watch CBS News

Water main break sends water shooting above Queens intersection

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A water main break sent a high pressure stream of water blasting high above an intersection in Queens. 

It happened early Wednesday morning at the corner of Kneeland Avenue and Manilla Street in Elmhurst. 

Water could be seen shooting into the air and onto nearby buildings and traffic lights. 

A sinkhole also developed at the site of the stream. 

Utility crews are on the scene, and we're told the water has been turned off.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 6:23 AM

