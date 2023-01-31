Water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey.
The break was reported overnight near Littleton and South Orange avenues, blocks away from University Hospital.
The gushing water compromised part of the roadway, along with a nearby tree.
Crews are working to shut off the water before they can repair the break.
