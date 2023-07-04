Water balloons help make a splash at annual Stewart Manor's annual 4th of July parade

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Stewart Manor's annual 4th of July parade on Long Island made a splash again this year.

From local firemen to families in the village, everyone took part in the water fun.

It was a splash of a time in Stewart Manor this 4th of July. Thousands lined Covert Avenue and the surrounding streets dressed in patriotic gear, armed with American flags and coolers filled with thousands of water balloons.

"We filled 2,240. Just me and kids, plus our friends brought maybe another 2,000," Christine Pergola said. "We love it. Everyone comes, one the best things of the year."

The parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m. with marching bands and firetrucks. Then it all morphed into a massive neighborhood water fight.

"We are celebrating Independence Day, 4th of July in a great country," Francine Napoleon said. "My fingers hurt. Took about 3 hours, bunch of us doing it together. We had a good time."

The community said this tradition started as a way to bring everyone together, giving them a chance to interact and have fun.

Kids and their parents all took part in the water-balloon throwing fun.

"It's something for the community, being community back together," said Howie Block of the Franklin Square Fire Department.

The annual event has been taking place on the streets of Long Island for nearly 20 years, with streets blocked off and first responders and community members all coming together.

"I'm soaking wet. Love it every year, annual tradition for all of us. We come out, have a great time, family-friendly activity for everyone. Really fun," Diane Haver said.