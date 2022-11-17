Watchdog group reveals "10 Worst Toys" list

NEW YORK - 'Tis the season to be careful about holiday toys you buy.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, released its list of the 10 worst toys.

Everything from learning and action toys to stuffed animals made the 2022 list.

The toy safety group says this year's collection puts children at risk of eye and choking injuries, while some can cause suffocation.

The full list, and the reason why according to WATCH, is as follows:

Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch : Potential for battery ingestion injuries

: Potential for battery ingestion injuries Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries

Potential for blunt force and eye injuries Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery: Potential for choking injuries

Potential for choking injuries Zeus Lion: Potential for ingestion/aspiration injuries

Potential for ingestion/aspiration injuries Dingray Musical Bath Toy: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

Potential for ingestion and choking injuries Ooze Labs Chemistry Station: Potential for chemical-related injuries

Potential for chemical-related injuries Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow: Potential for suffocation

Potential for suffocation Pop'n Fidget Spinners: Potential for choking injuries

Potential for choking injuries Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters: Potential for eye and facial injuries

Potential for eye and facial injuries Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws: Potential for eye and facial injuries

