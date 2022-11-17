Watch CBS News
Watchdog group reveals "10 Worst Toys" list

NEW YORK - 'Tis the season to be careful about holiday toys you buy. 

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, released its list of the 10 worst toys. 

Everything from learning and action toys to stuffed animals made the 2022 list. 

The toy safety group says this year's collection puts children at risk of eye and choking injuries, while some can cause suffocation. 

The full list, and the reason why according to WATCH, is as follows: 

  • Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch: Potential for battery ingestion injuries
  • Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries
  • Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery: Potential for choking injuries
  • Zeus Lion: Potential for ingestion/aspiration injuries
  • Dingray Musical Bath Toy: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
  • Ooze Labs Chemistry Station: Potential for chemical-related injuries
  • Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow: Potential for suffocation
  • Pop'n Fidget Spinners: Potential for choking injuries
  • Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters: Potential for eye and facial injuries
  • Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws: Potential for eye and facial injuries

For more information, CLICK HERE

First published on November 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

