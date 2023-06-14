Watch Live: New York City officials share update on asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- New York City officials are providing an update Wednesday on the ongoing asylum seeker crisis.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom is scheduled to hold a briefing at 1 p.m. from City Hall.

Officials say hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive each day, as the city struggles to find shelter for them.

