NYC plans to help domestic violence survivors find more permanent housing

NEW YORK -- New York City is launching a pilot program to help domestic violence survivors who are living in city shelters find more permanent housing.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the plans for Project Home on Monday morning, alongside the head of the city's Department of Social Services.

Adams said the program will provide rapid housing assistance to 100 domestic violence survivors and their children. The goal is to reduce the amount of time spent in shelters and help families into safe, permanent housing.

"Everyone deserves a safe home and a safe relationship, and to be given the freedom and dignity that they deserve, and not have to deal with domestic and-or gender-based violence," Adams said. "For too many New Yorkers, home is not safe, and you are caught in that web of not being able to move forward economically, and a place to live and a place to take care of your loved ones."

The city is also expanding affordable housing eligibility for domestic violence survivors by adding more permanent housing options and allowing them to apply directly to more units.

Officials said 245,000 domestic violence reports were filed by the NYPD in 2023, amounting to 700 acts per day. Advocates say Project Home and other housing options provide a lifeline and open the door to a safe home and future.

"Every two minutes, the NYPD receives a report of domestic violence. That means that since this press conference began, eight people have reported being abused," said Nicole Branca, executive director of New Destiny Housing. "It takes tremendous courage for a person to make this call and even more courage for them to leave their abuser."

The program is being launched in partnership with New Destiny Housing, and funded by a $300,000 grant from the New York City Fund to End Youth and Family Homelessness.

